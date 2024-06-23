Left Menu

Tribute to Shyama Prasad Mookerjee: A Pillar of India's Unity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary, highlighting his dedication to India's unity. He emphasized Mookerjee's sacrifice in opposing Article 370 and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its recent abrogation.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-06-2024 12:04 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 12:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mookerjee on Sunday, marking his death anniversary with a tribute that underscored his lifelong dedication to India's unity and integrity.

Speaking to a gathered crowd, Adityanath recalled how Mookerjee, a freedom fighter, gave his life in 1953 for the cause of 'one country, one head of state, one constitution, and one flag.' He criticized the Congress-led government of the time for harming national integrity by incorporating Article 370 into the constitution.

Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling the BJP's promise of abrogating Article 370 in Kashmir, calling it a tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for India's unity and border security. He was joined by other BJP leaders in paying floral tributes to Mookerjee's statue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

