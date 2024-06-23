Left Menu

Debate Ignites Over Devaswom Portfolio in Kerala

CPI(M) member and former Kerala Minister K Radhakrishnan defended the LDF's decision not to assign the Devaswom portfolio to MLA O R Kelu. Kelu, from a tribal community, will be sworn in as a minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet despite opposition criticism.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-06-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 12:36 IST
Debate Ignites Over Devaswom Portfolio in Kerala
K Radhakrishnan
  • Country:
  • India

K Radhakrishnan, a central committee member of CPI(M) and former Kerala Minister, has supported the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) decision to withhold the Devaswom portfolio from party MLA O R Kelu.

Kelu, hailing from a tribal community in Wayanad, will be inducted into the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet as a minister, taking his oath at a special ceremony at the Raj Bhavan. His appointment marks the first instance of a tribal community member becoming a minister in Kerala, which Radhakrishnan emphasized as a significant merit.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led opposition UDF criticized the LDF for its decision, comparing it to the central government's previous controversial appointment choices. Radhakrishnan, however, stated that Kelu's induction into the cabinet was a crucial milestone, despite minor shuffling in the portfolios.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024