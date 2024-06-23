Debate Ignites Over Devaswom Portfolio in Kerala

K Radhakrishnan, a central committee member of CPI(M) and former Kerala Minister, has supported the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) decision to withhold the Devaswom portfolio from party MLA O R Kelu.

Kelu, hailing from a tribal community in Wayanad, will be inducted into the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet as a minister, taking his oath at a special ceremony at the Raj Bhavan. His appointment marks the first instance of a tribal community member becoming a minister in Kerala, which Radhakrishnan emphasized as a significant merit.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led opposition UDF criticized the LDF for its decision, comparing it to the central government's previous controversial appointment choices. Radhakrishnan, however, stated that Kelu's induction into the cabinet was a crucial milestone, despite minor shuffling in the portfolios.

