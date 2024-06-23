Debate Ignites Over Devaswom Portfolio in Kerala
CPI(M) member and former Kerala Minister K Radhakrishnan defended the LDF's decision not to assign the Devaswom portfolio to MLA O R Kelu. Kelu, from a tribal community, will be sworn in as a minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet despite opposition criticism.
K Radhakrishnan, a central committee member of CPI(M) and former Kerala Minister, has supported the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) decision to withhold the Devaswom portfolio from party MLA O R Kelu.
Kelu, hailing from a tribal community in Wayanad, will be inducted into the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet as a minister, taking his oath at a special ceremony at the Raj Bhavan. His appointment marks the first instance of a tribal community member becoming a minister in Kerala, which Radhakrishnan emphasized as a significant merit.
Meanwhile, the Congress-led opposition UDF criticized the LDF for its decision, comparing it to the central government's previous controversial appointment choices. Radhakrishnan, however, stated that Kelu's induction into the cabinet was a crucial milestone, despite minor shuffling in the portfolios.
