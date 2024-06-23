Controversy Arises Over CPS Appointments in Himachal Pradesh
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu claims that remarks by Opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur about removing six chief parliamentary secretaries (CPS) appointed by the Himachal Pradesh government amounts to contempt of court. Sukhu criticized Thakur's predictions regarding a sub-judice matter while addressing reporters during an event.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has criticized Opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur's comments, stating that his predictions regarding the removal of six chief parliamentary secretaries (CPS) appointed by the Himachal Pradesh government amount to contempt of court. Sukhu's sharp retort came during a conversation with reporters after he paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on his birth anniversary at the Congress office.
Questioning Thakur's ability to foresee court decisions, Sukhu suggested that the judiciary should take notice of such statements. Thakur and state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal have repeatedly expressed in their speeches and statements that the CPS appointments by Sukhu are illegal and could destabilize the government.
The controversy arose after twelve BJP MLAs challenged the CPS appointments, arguing that they violate Article 164(1A) of the Constitution, which limits the number of ministers to 15 per cent of the House's strength. Amidst claims and counterclaims, both BJP and Congress are gearing up for the upcoming Assembly bypolls on July 10, with each party confident of victory.
