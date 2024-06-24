Congress MP Manickam Tagore questions appointment of pro-tem speaker

Congress MP Manickam Tagore raised questions about the NDA government for appointing a BJP MP as a pro-tem speaker and alleged them of neglecting an 8-term Dalit MP K Suresh. Speaking to ANI Tagore said, "The attitude of the government is still that of an arrogant government. They superseded a Dalit MP who was an 8-term MP. K Suresh should have been the pro-tem speaker. Unfortunately, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister has taken such a decision without any consultation with the opposition parties..."

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee also raised the issue of the appointment of the Pro Tem speaker saying that the ruling party had defied convention. "We are protesting because the provisions of the Constitution have been violated. The Constitution has been violated by the Narendra Modi government. The way the pro-tem speaker has been appointed is a clear violation of the Constitutional provision and clear violation of the earlier precedences..." he said.

Congress MP from Jorhat Gaurav Gogoi accused the BJP of neglecting the sentiments of the Dalits by not chosing 8 term MP K Suresh as the Pro Tem Speaker " The ruling party hasn't forgotten their haughtiness...we can see that they are ignoring the key subjects of the country...the whole Dalit community in India could witness a historic seen if K Suresh were appointed as Pro-tem Speaker...today, BJP has not just neglected Congress, INDIA alliance and K Suresh but the whole Dalit community..." he said.

Meanwhile, seven-time MP Bhartruhari Mahtab was on Monday sworn in as the pro-tem Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. The oath was administered by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain who reached parliament, hoped for a positive beginning and said, "There will be a positive beginning. Many new MPs have come. We have called all our MPs to the CPP office so that we can instruct them about parliamentary work. There will be a constructive opposition. We will raise people's issues and when it comes to the country, we will cooperate in that too..."

Newly elected Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha MP Priya Saroj from Machhlishahr Lok Sabha seat said, "I am very happy that the youth are coming forward. I think the more the youth come forward, the faster the country will develop." The 18th Lok Sabha session got underway today with the oath taking of newly elected MPs. (ANI)

