INDIA Bloc's Constitutional Showdown: Opposition's United March in Lok Sabha

In a significant display of unity, INDIA bloc MPs gathered in the Parliament complex on Monday, marching to the Lok Sabha and raising slogans to 'save Constitution' as the 18th Lok Sabha session commenced.

Opposition leaders like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and others, convened near the relocated Gandhi statue site to emphasize their stance.

Holding Constitution copies and chanting, they aimed to project a collective front against the BJP, echoing sentiments that the 2024 mandate supported their cause.

