INDIA Bloc's Constitutional Showdown: Opposition's United March in Lok Sabha

INDIA bloc MPs, including key leaders from several opposition parties, assembled in the Parliament complex for a show of strength. Marching to the Lok Sabha on the first day of the 18th session, they chanted 'save Constitution' slogans. This rally signified a united opposition stance against the ruling BJP.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 12:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant display of unity, INDIA bloc MPs gathered in the Parliament complex on Monday, marching to the Lok Sabha and raising slogans to 'save Constitution' as the 18th Lok Sabha session commenced.

Opposition leaders like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and others, convened near the relocated Gandhi statue site to emphasize their stance.

Holding Constitution copies and chanting, they aimed to project a collective front against the BJP, echoing sentiments that the 2024 mandate supported their cause.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

