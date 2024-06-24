French Political Turmoil: Promises of Tax Cuts and Wage Hikes Amid Budget Concerns
Ahead of France's parliamentary election, both far-right and far-left parties promise tax cuts and wage increases while ignoring fiscal discipline. This could strain the budget, raise French interest rates, and affect EU relations. President Macron faces challenges from Marine Le Pen's National Rally and the New Popular Front.
As France heads into a crucial parliamentary election, political parties across the spectrum are making expensive promises that could have far-reaching economic consequences.
Both the far right and far left are pledging tax cuts, early retirements, and wage increases, threatening to inflate an already swollen government budget.
These pledges risk straining France's relations with the European Union and raising the country's interest rates.
