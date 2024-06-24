Nadda Named Leader of Rajya Sabha, Goyal Steps Down
BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda has been appointed as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, replacing Piyush Goyal who recently shifted to the Lok Sabha. This announcement comes with Nadda joining 11 other members of the Upper House in the Union Council of Ministers.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Union minister, Jagat Prakash Nadda, has been named the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, official sources revealed on Monday.
Nadda steps into the role previously held by Union minister Piyush Goyal, who transitioned to the Lok Sabha after securing a win in the recent elections. Goyal took his oath as a member of the Lower House earlier on Monday.
The Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge, continues to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. Joining Nadda are 11 other members from the Upper House who are part of the Union Council of Ministers.
