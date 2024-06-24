"Rahul Gandhi should apologize for misdeeds of his grandmother": BJP's Jharkhand chief Babulal Marandi

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Jharkhand chief Babulal Marandi on Monday trained guns at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stating that the latter should apologize for the "misdeeds" of his grandmother, Indira Gandhi. Earlier today, amid the row over the appointment of Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem speaker, the Congress leader criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah claiming that they were "attacking" the Constitution.

"The way the opposition leaders held the copies of the Constitution in their hands, I want to say that it is the Congress and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who destroyed the Constitution by imposing an emergency", Marandi told ANI. He added that Rahul Gandhi should apologize for the "misdeeds" of his grandmother.

"Rahul Gandhi keeps talking about Modiji and the Constitution. He should first apologize for the misdeeds of his grandmother", said the BJP leader. The opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc have reacted sharply to the appointment of the seven-time MP as the pro-tem speaker saying that the appointment by the BJP deviates from the traditional practice of appointing the senior member.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with INDIA bloc leaders staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament holding copies of the Constitution as a sign of their protest against the appointment of Mahtab as the pro-tem speaker. Meanwhile, before the commencement of the Lok Sabha session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took an indirect dig at the Congress over the "emergency" that was imposed in 1975 during Indira Gandhi's rule.

Terming it a "blot on democracy", he said, "Tomorrow is 25th June. 25th June marks 50 years of the blot that was put on the democracy of India. The new generation of India will never forget that the Constitution of India was completely rejected, every part of the Constitution was torn to pieces, the country was turned into a prison, and democracy was completely suppressed," he said. "While protecting our Constitution, while protecting the democracy of India and the democratic traditions, the countrymen will take a resolution that no one will dare to do such a thing in India again, which was done 50 years ago. We will take a resolution of a vibrant democracy. We will take a resolution to fulfill the dreams of the common people as per the directions of the Constitution of India," PM Modi said.

This is followed by fierce reactions from the Congress leaders. Congress national president Kharge singled out the center, questioning how long they want to rule by talking about the emergency.

"He will say this 100 times. Without declaring an emergency, you are doing this. How long do you want to rule by talking about this?" said Kharge. (ANI)

