EU Scales Back Political Ties with Georgia Over 'Foreign Agents' Law

The European Union is toning down its political contacts with Georgia and is considering putting on hold its financial support for the country's government after the legislation on "foreign agents" that was signed into law earlier this month, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"We will downgrade our political contacts (...) We will consider putting on hold financial assistance to the government," he told reporters.

