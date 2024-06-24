EU Scales Back Political Ties with Georgia Over 'Foreign Agents' Law
The European Union is reducing its political interactions with Georgia and contemplating suspending financial aid to the Georgian government. This decision follows the enactment of the 'foreign agents' legislation by Georgia earlier this month, as announced by the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-06-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 22:13 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union is toning down its political contacts with Georgia and is considering putting on hold its financial support for the country's government after the legislation on "foreign agents" that was signed into law earlier this month, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.
"We will downgrade our political contacts (...) We will consider putting on hold financial assistance to the government," he told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement