AAP calls off Water protest by minister Atishi, says "Will raise voice in Parliament"

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said that the indefinite strike called by Delhi Minister Atishi against the water crisis has been called off but they will continue to raise the issue in Parliament by mobilising the opposition parties. Addressing a press conference here today, Singh said, "Atishi has been on a hunger strike for 5 days. Her health was deteriorating. Doctors had been asking her to break the strike. Her health started worsening yesterday night. Her sugar level was 43. Her lowest sugar level was 36. Doctors suggested that she had to be admitted immediately; otherwise, she might lose her life. She was admitted to LNJP at 3:30-4 am in the ICU. She is still in the ICU. We are also writing to the PM to release Delhi's water. The indefinite hunger strike is being stopped but we will raise our voice in Parliament."

He also mentioned that they will write a letter to the Prime Minister today and appeal to him to give Delhi its rightful share of water. "Today we are also writing a letter to the Prime Minister and appealing to him to give Delhi its rightful share of water. Our delegation also met the LG. The LG spoke to the Haryana CM at 4 pm on the same day and assured that Delhi will get water," Sanjay Singh said.

Delhi Minister Atishi has been admitted to the hospital after her health condition deteriorated as she was on an indefinite hunger strike against the Haryana government for not releasing 100 million gallons per day (MGD) of water, thus creating a water crisis in the national capital. Atishi has been admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in the national capital in the early hours of Tuesday.

Earlier on June 22, Atishi started her indefinite hunger strike, protesting for Haryana to release Delhi water share. According to the AAP press release, a health checkup done on the minister revealed that her blood pressure and sugar levels dropped drastically.

"The speed with which Atishi's blood sugar level and blood pressure have dropped has been described by doctors as dangerous," said AAP. The AAP has alleged that the neighbouring state of Haryana is supplying 100 million gallons per day (MGD) less water every day, which has severely affected the lives of 28 lakh people in Delhi, adding to the problem of water shortage.

The issue of water shortages arose with the high temperatures and heat waves in the national capital. The people of Delhi have been counting on water tankers to avail their daily requirements of water. (ANI)

