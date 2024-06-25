Om Birla Likely to be NDA's Lok Sabha Speaker Candidate

Kota MP Om Birla on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid strong indications that he will again be the ruling National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post.

Sources within the NDA have confirmed that Birla is likely to be their choice. Notably, the opposition has signaled it may not field its own candidate, paving the way for Birla's unopposed election.

In addition, there is speculation that the opposition might secure the Deputy Speaker's role as a compromise. Having retained his Kota seat in Rajasthan, Birla is the first presiding officer in 20 years to be re-elected to the Lower House.

