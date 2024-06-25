Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government Over Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Post

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday strongly criticized the government for failing to adhere to the convention of awarding the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker's post to the opposition bloc. He emphasized the opposition's unanimous support for the government's choice of Lok Sabha Speaker contingent on this established practice.

Gandhi pointed out that Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh has not yet responded to the opposition's demand for the Deputy Speaker role. He also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who purportedly seeks 'constructive cooperation,' has not returned a call from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, as previously promised, which he described as an insult.

"While Modi ji advocates for cooperation, their actions suggest otherwise," Gandhi alleged. In a related development, Kota MP Om Birla has met with the Prime Minister, sparking speculation that he may be reconsidered for the role of Lok Sabha Speaker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)