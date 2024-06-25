Israel's Supreme Court Ends Decade-Old Military Service Exemptions for Ultra-Orthodox Men
Israel's Supreme Court has ruled that ultra-Orthodox men must be drafted for compulsory military service, ending a decades-old exemption system. This landmark decision could potentially destabilize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing coalition, which includes ultra-Orthodox parties that strongly oppose the change. The ruling was deemed discriminatory and prompted harsh reactions from political leaders.
- Country:
- Israel
In a landmark ruling, Israel's Supreme Court has mandated the drafting of ultra-Orthodox men for compulsory military service, effectively ending long-standing exemptions. This decision comes amid mounting tensions and could destabilize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition, which heavily relies on ultra-Orthodox parties that oppose the move.
The court's unanimous decision calls into question a decades-old system that critics have long decried as discriminatory. The ruling could force the government to reevaluate its position, particularly as the military faces a significant manpower shortfall while Israel continues its offensive in Gaza.
Political reactions to the decision have been swift and severe. Netanyahu's Likud party criticized the ruling, suggesting a legislative solution might be necessary. However, the court's decision sets a critical precedent, emphasizing the principle of equal application of the law.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Blinken discusses 'hostage proposal', humanitarian assistance for Gaza in meeting with Netanyahu
Sharad Pawar Questions Modi's Mandate Amidst Coalition Government Formation
Gogoi Claims Modi's Leadership Style Will Hinder BJP's Coalition Success
French Opposition Unites: Left-Wing Coalition Aims to Challenge Macron and Le Pen
Right-Wing Coalition Finalizes New Dutch Government