Israel's Supreme Court Ends Decade-Old Military Service Exemptions for Ultra-Orthodox Men

Israel's Supreme Court has ruled that ultra-Orthodox men must be drafted for compulsory military service, ending a decades-old exemption system. This landmark decision could potentially destabilize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing coalition, which includes ultra-Orthodox parties that strongly oppose the change. The ruling was deemed discriminatory and prompted harsh reactions from political leaders.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-06-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 20:00 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a landmark ruling, Israel's Supreme Court has mandated the drafting of ultra-Orthodox men for compulsory military service, effectively ending long-standing exemptions. This decision comes amid mounting tensions and could destabilize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition, which heavily relies on ultra-Orthodox parties that oppose the move.

The court's unanimous decision calls into question a decades-old system that critics have long decried as discriminatory. The ruling could force the government to reevaluate its position, particularly as the military faces a significant manpower shortfall while Israel continues its offensive in Gaza.

Political reactions to the decision have been swift and severe. Netanyahu's Likud party criticized the ruling, suggesting a legislative solution might be necessary. However, the court's decision sets a critical precedent, emphasizing the principle of equal application of the law.

