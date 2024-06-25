Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Calls for Unopposed Lok Sabha Speaker, Demands Deputy Speaker for Opposition

Sharad Pawar suggested that the Lok Sabha Speaker should be elected unopposed, while demanding the Deputy Speaker's post for the Opposition, following a parliamentary convention. This tradition was not upheld during the last decade of Narendra Modi's government, and the current BJP-led NDA's proposal was opposed by the Opposition, leading to an election.

Updated: 25-06-2024 20:15 IST
Sharad Pawar, President of NCP (SP), urged his allies in the INDIA bloc for an unopposed election of the Lok Sabha Speaker. However, he insisted that the Deputy Speaker's post should be allocated to the Opposition, adhering to the parliamentary convention.

Pawar highlighted that traditionally, the ruling party occupies the Speaker's chair while the Deputy Speaker is chosen from the Opposition. This practice has not been followed during the last ten years under the Narendra Modi government. In his discussion with non-BJP leaders in Parliament, Pawar expressed that they should communicate their agreement to hold an unopposed election for the Speaker's position.

Nonetheless, Pawar added, the Deputy Speaker's role should be conferred upon the Opposition. The BJP-led NDA's attempt for consensus by re-nominating Om Birla was countered by the Opposition, nominating Kodikunnil Suresh, thus, leading to an election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

