Global Envoys Urge Peace Amidst Violent Anti-Tax Protests in Kenya

Ambassadors and high commissioners in Kenya from countries including Britain, the United States and Germany said in a joint statement that they were deeply concerned by violence they had witnessed during recent anti-tax protests.

They also called for restraint on all sides and encouraged all leaders to find peaceful solutions to the protests in the statement shared by the British High Commission on its X page.

"We regret the tragic loss of life and injuries sustained including by the use of live fire," the statement said.

