Global Envoys Urge Peace Amidst Violent Anti-Tax Protests in Kenya

Ambassadors and high commissioners in Kenya, representing countries such as Britain, the United States, and Germany, expressed deep concern over the violence observed during recent anti-tax protests. They called for restraint and urged leaders to find peaceful solutions, highlighting the tragic loss of life and injuries caused by live fire.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 25-06-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 21:09 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Ambassadors and high commissioners in Kenya from countries including Britain, the United States and Germany said in a joint statement that they were deeply concerned by violence they had witnessed during recent anti-tax protests.

They also called for restraint on all sides and encouraged all leaders to find peaceful solutions to the protests in the statement shared by the British High Commission on its X page.

"We regret the tragic loss of life and injuries sustained including by the use of live fire," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

