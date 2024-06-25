Global Envoys Urge Peace Amidst Violent Anti-Tax Protests in Kenya
Ambassadors and high commissioners in Kenya, representing countries such as Britain, the United States, and Germany, expressed deep concern over the violence observed during recent anti-tax protests. They called for restraint and urged leaders to find peaceful solutions, highlighting the tragic loss of life and injuries caused by live fire.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
