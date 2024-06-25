BJP MP Criticizes Congress on Emergency's 50th Anniversary

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma criticized the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi during a program in Noida on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency. Sharma urged the Congress to seek forgiveness from the public for its past transgressions instead of engaging in political battles.

Referring to the controversial 21-month Emergency period from 1975 to 1977, Sharma condemned then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's unilateral decision to impose a state of emergency, highlighting the severe restrictions on civil liberties and press freedom that ensued.

Sharma further remarked on Rahul Gandhi's recent vow to 'save the Constitution,' pointing out the multiple amendments and constitutional violations committed by past Congress leaders. Sharma concluded that Congress should focus on maintaining its existence, while the BJP remains united and committed to its five-year governance term.

