Left Menu

BJP MP Criticizes Congress on Emergency's 50th Anniversary

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma criticized the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency. Sharma condemned past constitutional violations during the Emergency and accused Congress of continuing to disrupt the system. He urged Congress to seek forgiveness instead of attacking the BJP.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-06-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 23:16 IST
BJP MP Criticizes Congress on Emergency's 50th Anniversary
Dinesh Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma criticized the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi during a program in Noida on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency. Sharma urged the Congress to seek forgiveness from the public for its past transgressions instead of engaging in political battles.

Referring to the controversial 21-month Emergency period from 1975 to 1977, Sharma condemned then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's unilateral decision to impose a state of emergency, highlighting the severe restrictions on civil liberties and press freedom that ensued.

Sharma further remarked on Rahul Gandhi's recent vow to 'save the Constitution,' pointing out the multiple amendments and constitutional violations committed by past Congress leaders. Sharma concluded that Congress should focus on maintaining its existence, while the BJP remains united and committed to its five-year governance term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024