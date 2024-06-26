BJP MPs Demand Apology from Congress Over 1975 Emergency

In a significant protest, BJP MPs alongside Union ministers, rallied in the Parliament Complex demanding an apology from the Congress for the 1975 Emergency. The demonstration, set against the backdrop of its 49th anniversary, saw MPs holding placards and raising slogans, condemning the Congress for its past constitutional oversteps.

The protest comes as the Congress and its INDIA bloc allies continue their critique of the Modi government's alleged attacks on constitutional values. BJP's strategic counterattack highlights historical grievances, aiming to shift the narrative.

Prominent figures like Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Pralhad Joshi, and Kiren Rijiju were vocal in their condemnation. They urged Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, to apologize. Other leaders echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging historical missteps to uphold democratic values.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)