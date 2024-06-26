The Russian envoy on Wednesday stated that the conflict orchestrated by the Kiev regime in Donbas and Novorossiya has led to over 19,000 casualties, including 13,000 civilians.

Rodion Miroshnik, the ambassador-at-large of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighted the erosion of international norms and diplomatic mechanisms during the ongoing conflict.

The war can only cease if Ukraine stops being a 'puppet' for external powers, he emphasized, suggesting that the country needs to regain control from outside influences.

