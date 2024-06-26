Left Menu

Russian Envoy Highlights Devastating Casualties in Donbas and Novorossiya Conflict

Russian envoy Rodion Miroshnik claimed that the war in Donbas and Novorossiya regions has resulted in over 19,000 casualties, including 13,000 civilian deaths. The conflict will end only when Ukraine ceases to be influenced by other powers. Miroshnik described the degradation of international norms in the ongoing war.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 16:41 IST
The Russian envoy on Wednesday stated that the conflict orchestrated by the Kiev regime in Donbas and Novorossiya has led to over 19,000 casualties, including 13,000 civilians.

Rodion Miroshnik, the ambassador-at-large of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighted the erosion of international norms and diplomatic mechanisms during the ongoing conflict.

The war can only cease if Ukraine stops being a 'puppet' for external powers, he emphasized, suggesting that the country needs to regain control from outside influences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

