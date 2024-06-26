Opposition's Voice Stronger in New Lok Sabha, Claims Owaisi
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi stated that the BJP will find it challenging to dominate the opposition in the new Lok Sabha due to its changed character. Congratulating Om Birla on being re-elected as Speaker, Owaisi emphasized the importance of smaller parties being heard, reflecting the people's support for the opposition.
- Country:
- India
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi declared on Wednesday that the ruling BJP will find it difficult to overpower the opposition in the new Lok Sabha, citing a shift in the House's dynamics.
While congratulating Om Birla for his second term as Speaker, Owaisi stressed that smaller parties represent the voice of the people and deserve to be heard.
National Conference member Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi joined the call, urging Birla to prioritize the Constitution above party lines. Various MPs shared concerns about parliamentary conduct and the treatment of minority representatives.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Had several discussions": Om Birla on relocation of statues in Parliament
"Decisions cannot be taken by me": Om Birla on appointment of Speaker and deputy of Lok Sabha
"House will benefit greatly from his insights and experience": PM Modi praises Om Birla's re-election as Lok Sabha Speaker
No consensus on speaker, INDIA bloc's K Suresh fielded against Om Birla for post
Om Birla Elected As Lok Sabha Speaker: A New Era in Parliament