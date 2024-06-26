Left Menu

Opposition's Voice Stronger in New Lok Sabha, Claims Owaisi

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi stated that the BJP will find it challenging to dominate the opposition in the new Lok Sabha due to its changed character. Congratulating Om Birla on being re-elected as Speaker, Owaisi emphasized the importance of smaller parties being heard, reflecting the people's support for the opposition.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 17:04 IST
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi declared on Wednesday that the ruling BJP will find it difficult to overpower the opposition in the new Lok Sabha, citing a shift in the House's dynamics.

While congratulating Om Birla for his second term as Speaker, Owaisi stressed that smaller parties represent the voice of the people and deserve to be heard.

National Conference member Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi joined the call, urging Birla to prioritize the Constitution above party lines. Various MPs shared concerns about parliamentary conduct and the treatment of minority representatives.

