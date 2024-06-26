Political Tensions Rise: Imran Khan's Incarceration Sparks Controversy
A senior government official suggests that former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan could be kept in jail as long as possible, leading to strong warnings from Khan's party, PTI. The escalating political drama involves accusations of judicial overreach and deepening rivalries, particularly between PTI and the ruling PML-N coalition.
A senior government official has hinted that former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan could face extended incarceration, igniting severe reactions from his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, suggested on an ARY News talk show that new charges might be framed to keep Khan in jail longer.
Sanaullah, associated with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), stated, 'We will keep him imprisoned as per the Constitution and law,' further widening the rift between PTI and PML-N amid escalating political tensions.
