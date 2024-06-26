Left Menu

Lula Demands Apology from Argentina's Milei

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called for an apology from Argentine President Javier Milei for derogatory comments made about Brazil. Lula has refused to meet Milei, a right-wing libertarian, until the apology is issued. Milei previously criticized Lula as 'communist' and 'corrupt' during his election campaign.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday that he believes his Argentine counterpart Javier Milei owes him and his country an apology for having said "a lot of stupid things" about Brazil.

The leftist leader told an interview with news outlet UOL that he has still not met right-wing libertarian Milei, who took office in December, because he wants an apology first.

Milei, an ally of far-right former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, attacked Lula several times during his successful presidential campaign last year, dubbing him "communist" and "corrupt".

