Left Menu

Puducherry CM Congratulates Om Birla on Re-Election as Lok Sabha Speaker

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy extended his congratulations to Om Birla for being re-elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Rangasamy praised Birla’s experience and expressed hope for remarkable achievements in strengthening parliamentary democracy under his leadership. He extended good wishes on behalf of Puducherry residents.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 26-06-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 20:39 IST
Puducherry CM Congratulates Om Birla on Re-Election as Lok Sabha Speaker
Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Om Birla on his re-election as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha for a second consecutive term.

In a message directed to Birla, Rangasamy highlighted the nation's recognition of the House's dignity, bolstered by Birla's extensive parliamentary experience. Rangasamy expressed optimism, stating, "I hope under your able and effective administration, the Lok Sabha would achieve incredible outputs, thereby strengthening our Parliamentary democracy."

Leading the AINRC-BJP coalition government in the union territory, Rangasamy conveyed his well-wishes on behalf of the people of Puducherry, reinforcing their collective support and hope for Birla's continued leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024