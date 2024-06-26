Puducherry CM Congratulates Om Birla on Re-Election as Lok Sabha Speaker
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy extended his congratulations to Om Birla for being re-elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Rangasamy praised Birla’s experience and expressed hope for remarkable achievements in strengthening parliamentary democracy under his leadership. He extended good wishes on behalf of Puducherry residents.
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Om Birla on his re-election as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha for a second consecutive term.
In a message directed to Birla, Rangasamy highlighted the nation's recognition of the House's dignity, bolstered by Birla's extensive parliamentary experience. Rangasamy expressed optimism, stating, "I hope under your able and effective administration, the Lok Sabha would achieve incredible outputs, thereby strengthening our Parliamentary democracy."
Leading the AINRC-BJP coalition government in the union territory, Rangasamy conveyed his well-wishes on behalf of the people of Puducherry, reinforcing their collective support and hope for Birla's continued leadership.
