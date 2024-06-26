Congress's DNA: A Legacy of Dictatorship, Alleges Union Minister Chouhan
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized Congress, citing the Emergency period imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975 as a dark chapter. He accused the Congress of behaving dictatorially to retain power, ripping the Constitution to shreds and suspending fundamental rights. The BJP marks the 49th anniversary by exposing Congress's authoritarian past.
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused Congress of having 'dictatorship in its DNA,' recalling the 1975 Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi as a dark period in India's history.
'It was the height of atrocities, turning the entire country into a jail,' Chouhan stated, highlighting the suspension of fundamental rights and the draconian amendments to the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA).
As the BJP commemorates the 49th anniversary of the Emergency, Chouhan's remarks align with the party's efforts to 'expose' Congress's 'authoritarianism and disregard for the Constitution' amid ongoing criticisms from the INDIA bloc regarding the Modi government's alleged attacks on constitutional values.
