Top Stories: Kejriwal Arrested, Rahul Recognized as Leader, Om Birla Re-Elected Speaker

In a significant turn of events, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by the CBI amid ongoing corruption investigations linked to the excise scam, further complicating his legal challenges.

On another front, Rahul Gandhi has been officially recognized as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha by Speaker Om Birla. This recognition follows a formal nomination by the Congress party.

Adding to the day's developments, Om Birla has secured his position as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha for a second term amid a controversial session where he also condemned the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

