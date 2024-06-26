Maharashtra Assures Marathas: No Injustice in Reservation Policy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday assured that no injustice will be done to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) or any other community while granting reservation to the Marathas. His statement came on the eve of the monsoon session of the state legislature.

During a press conference with deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Shinde emphasized that the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP alliance would not make hollow promises. He assured that the upcoming budget, the last before the assembly elections, would benefit farmers, youth, and women.

Shinde's assurance comes amidst ongoing demands from the Maratha community led by Manoj Jarange for reservation under the OBC category, a move opposed by OBC leaders like senior minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

The chief minister reiterated the government's focus on agricultural sector support, and countered the Opposition's claims regarding developmental work. He asserted that Maharashtra remains an investment destination, contrary to allegations of project diversions to Gujarat.

The Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance boycotted the customary pre-session tea party, alleging government failure to address key issues, including those affecting farmers.

Deputy CM Fadnavis accused the Opposition of fabricating false narratives, and promised to expose these during the monsoon session. He questioned why no irrigation projects were approved in Vidarbha during the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA administration.

Shinde took a swipe at Congress, contrasting its performance with the BJP's success in the Lok Sabha elections. Fadnavis further alleged widespread paper leaks under MVA's rule and criticized the discontinuation of the Marathwada water grid programme.

Pledging transparency and readiness for legislative discussions, Shinde's team aims to address all concerns during the session.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar firmly stated that there was no place for Manusmriti, responding to controversy over its mention in a draft curriculum.

