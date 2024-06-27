President Droupadi Murmu Calls 1975 Emergency 'Darkest Chapter'

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday termed the 1975 Emergency as the 'biggest and darkest chapter' in the history of India's Constitution. Addressing a joint session of Parliament, she highlighted the nation's resilience in overcoming unconstitutional forces. 'The country emerged victorious as the traditions of our republic lie at the core of India,' she said.

President Murmu reflected on earlier skepticism towards India's Constitution, noting continuous attacks before and after its implementation. Her remarks on the Emergency drew noisy protests from opposition members, though she refrained from naming any leader.

