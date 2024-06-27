Left Menu

Parliament to Debate Motion of Thanks on President's Address

BJP leader and former Union minister Anurag Thakur is set to start the discussion on Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Lok Sabha, with PM Modi's reply expected on July 2. In Rajya Sabha, BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi will likely begin the debate, with PM's response on July 3.

Updated: 27-06-2024 17:51 IST
BJP leader and former Union minister Anurag Thakur is poised to kick off the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate on July 2, according to sources.

Meanwhile, BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi is likely to initiate a similar discussion in the Rajya Sabha, with the PM responding on July 3, sources have said.

Following parliamentary procedures after the President's address to Parliament, separate motions of thanks are adopted by both Houses. The subsequent debates are expected to see intense exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

