Left Menu

Parliament Uproar: Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Speaker's Remarks

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla scolded Congress member Deepender Hooda over remarks during Shashi Tharoor's oath-taking, which led to a heated exchange. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the Speaker's actions, questioning whether 'Jai Samvidhan' can be said in Parliament, highlighting perceived anti-Constitution sentiments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:38 IST
Parliament Uproar: Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Speaker's Remarks
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla admonished Congress member Deepender Hooda over comments made amid Shashi Tharoor's oath-taking, resulting in a verbal clash. This incident took a political turn as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Birla's stance.

Priyanka Gandhi took to social media platform 'X' to express her concerns, questioning why opposition MPs were reprimanded for chanting 'Jai Samvidhan' while ruling party members were not stopped for their slogans.

'The Constitution, which enables Parliament's functioning and protects our rights, should not be leveraged to silence the opposition,' she asserted, emphasizing the growing anti-Constitution sentiment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024