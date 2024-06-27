Parliament Uproar: Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Speaker's Remarks

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla admonished Congress member Deepender Hooda over comments made amid Shashi Tharoor's oath-taking, resulting in a verbal clash. This incident took a political turn as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Birla's stance.

Priyanka Gandhi took to social media platform 'X' to express her concerns, questioning why opposition MPs were reprimanded for chanting 'Jai Samvidhan' while ruling party members were not stopped for their slogans.

'The Constitution, which enables Parliament's functioning and protects our rights, should not be leveraged to silence the opposition,' she asserted, emphasizing the growing anti-Constitution sentiment.

