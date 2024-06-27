Parliament Uproar: Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Speaker's Remarks
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla scolded Congress member Deepender Hooda over remarks during Shashi Tharoor's oath-taking, which led to a heated exchange. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the Speaker's actions, questioning whether 'Jai Samvidhan' can be said in Parliament, highlighting perceived anti-Constitution sentiments.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla admonished Congress member Deepender Hooda over comments made amid Shashi Tharoor's oath-taking, resulting in a verbal clash. This incident took a political turn as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Birla's stance.
Priyanka Gandhi took to social media platform 'X' to express her concerns, questioning why opposition MPs were reprimanded for chanting 'Jai Samvidhan' while ruling party members were not stopped for their slogans.
'The Constitution, which enables Parliament's functioning and protects our rights, should not be leveraged to silence the opposition,' she asserted, emphasizing the growing anti-Constitution sentiment.
