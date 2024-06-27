Constitution Over Sengol: Debate Sparks in Indian Parliament

Samajwadi Party MP R K Chaudhary's demand to replace the Sengol installed next to the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair with a copy of the Constitution incited a heated debate on Thursday, drawing support from opposition leaders and condemnation from the ruling BJP for allegedly disrespecting Indian and Tamil culture.

In a letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chaudhary asserted that the Sengol, a symbol of the transfer of power during India's Independence, should be removed as it signifies monarchy. "India is a democratic country... Why place a symbol of monarchy in Parliament?" he questioned.

BJP leaders fired back, calling the demand outrageous. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused Chaudhary of ignorance and disrespect towards Indian history and culture, defending the Sengol as a matter of pride honored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by placing it in Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)