Chance Encounter: Fadnavis and Thackeray’s Lift Meeting Sparks Speculation

An accidental encounter between Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray in a Vidhan Bhawan lift on Thursday caused ripples in state political circles. However, both leaders were quick to downplay the meeting.

On the first day of the state legislature's monsoon session, BJP leader Fadnavis and former CM Thackeray, political friends-turned-foes, found themselves waiting for the lift together. A viral video showed the two exchanging words. Thackeray, an MLC, humorously remarked, referencing an old song, implying no political significance should be inferred from the encounter.

BJP legislator Pravin Darekar and other party leaders stressed the unplanned nature of the meeting, with no political implications. Both sides reiterated the importance of maintaining respectful relations despite political differences.

