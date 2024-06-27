Left Menu

Chance Encounter: Fadnavis and Thackeray’s Lift Meeting Sparks Speculation

The unexpected meeting between Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in a Vidhan Bhawan lift has fueled political chatter. Both leaders dismissed any significance, emphasizing cordial relations despite political differences. BJP leaders downplayed the encounter, confirming no alliance plans.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 22:11 IST
Chance Encounter: Fadnavis and Thackeray’s Lift Meeting Sparks Speculation
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

An accidental encounter between Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray in a Vidhan Bhawan lift on Thursday caused ripples in state political circles. However, both leaders were quick to downplay the meeting.

On the first day of the state legislature's monsoon session, BJP leader Fadnavis and former CM Thackeray, political friends-turned-foes, found themselves waiting for the lift together. A viral video showed the two exchanging words. Thackeray, an MLC, humorously remarked, referencing an old song, implying no political significance should be inferred from the encounter.

BJP legislator Pravin Darekar and other party leaders stressed the unplanned nature of the meeting, with no political implications. Both sides reiterated the importance of maintaining respectful relations despite political differences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024