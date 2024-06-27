Swearing-in Standoff: TMC MLAs in Deadlock with Governor Bose

A tense standoff over the swearing-in venue for two newly elected TMC MLAs has escalated. Speaker Biman Banerjee has appealed to President Droupadi Murmu to resolve the impasse, maintaining the governor has no right to obstruct the process.

MLAs Sayantika Bandyopadhyay and Rayat Hossain Sarkar staged a dharna in the West Bengal Assembly complex, insisting on taking their oaths there due to allegations of harassment at Raj Bhavan.

Governor CV Ananda Bose, however, justified his position, citing constitutional powers. The dispute shows no signs of resolution, as the governor left for New Delhi and the controversy deepened further, setting off a political war of words in the state.

