Left Menu

Chaos Hits Delhi With Monsoon Frenzy, NEET Controversy Sparks Parliament Uproar

The monsoon wreaked havoc in Delhi, leading to a fatal roof collapse at the airport and widespread flooding. Meanwhile, Parliament was disrupted multiple times due to the NEET paper leak controversy, and opposition MPs criticized the government’s lack of concern when a member fainted during proceedings.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 21:02 IST
Chaos Hits Delhi With Monsoon Frenzy, NEET Controversy Sparks Parliament Uproar
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The monsoon unleashed chaos in Delhi, culminating in a tragic roof collapse at Terminal-1 of the city's airport, which resulted in one fatality and led to the suspension of flight operations. Multiple areas were inundated after a three-hour downpour.

In another notable development, Parliament experienced repeated adjournments on Friday. The opposition expressed outrage over the NEET paper leak, causing significant disruptions. Despite these interruptions, the Rajya Sabha took up the Motion of Thanks for the President's address amid ongoing protests.

Adding to the drama, opposition MPs accused the government of indifference when a member collapsed and had to be hospitalized, questioning the prioritization of parliamentary procedures over individual well-being.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
3
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
4
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024