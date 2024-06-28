Chaos Hits Delhi With Monsoon Frenzy, NEET Controversy Sparks Parliament Uproar
The monsoon wreaked havoc in Delhi, leading to a fatal roof collapse at the airport and widespread flooding. Meanwhile, Parliament was disrupted multiple times due to the NEET paper leak controversy, and opposition MPs criticized the government’s lack of concern when a member fainted during proceedings.
- Country:
- India
The monsoon unleashed chaos in Delhi, culminating in a tragic roof collapse at Terminal-1 of the city's airport, which resulted in one fatality and led to the suspension of flight operations. Multiple areas were inundated after a three-hour downpour.
In another notable development, Parliament experienced repeated adjournments on Friday. The opposition expressed outrage over the NEET paper leak, causing significant disruptions. Despite these interruptions, the Rajya Sabha took up the Motion of Thanks for the President's address amid ongoing protests.
Adding to the drama, opposition MPs accused the government of indifference when a member collapsed and had to be hospitalized, questioning the prioritization of parliamentary procedures over individual well-being.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Monsoon
- NEET
- Parliament
- Roof collapse
- Flooding
- Opposition
- Debate
- Airport
- Fatality
ALSO READ
Race for Opposition Leader Heats Up: Key Contenders Emerge in UP Assembly
South Florida Faces 'Life-Threatening' Flooding After Torrential Downpours
Union Minister Rebuts NEET-UG Paper Leak Allegations Amid Opposition Tensions
Florida Faces Torrential Downpours and Life-Threatening Flooding
RSS Leader Critiques BJP's Arrogance and Opposition's Anti-Ram Stance