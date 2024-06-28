Chaos Hits Delhi With Monsoon Frenzy, NEET Controversy Sparks Parliament Uproar

The monsoon unleashed chaos in Delhi, culminating in a tragic roof collapse at Terminal-1 of the city's airport, which resulted in one fatality and led to the suspension of flight operations. Multiple areas were inundated after a three-hour downpour.

In another notable development, Parliament experienced repeated adjournments on Friday. The opposition expressed outrage over the NEET paper leak, causing significant disruptions. Despite these interruptions, the Rajya Sabha took up the Motion of Thanks for the President's address amid ongoing protests.

Adding to the drama, opposition MPs accused the government of indifference when a member collapsed and had to be hospitalized, questioning the prioritization of parliamentary procedures over individual well-being.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)