BJP Alleges Election Misconduct and Violence Under TMC in West Bengal
A BJP panel accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of compromising free and fair elections in West Bengal. Allegations included police collusion with TMC, intimidation, violence, and attacks on opposition members, particularly targeting women and Scheduled Castes and Tribes. TMC dismissed the claims as a diversion tactic.
- Country:
- India
A BJP panel has made serious allegations against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, claiming that free and fair elections in West Bengal were compromised. According to the report submitted to BJP president J P Nadda, the police acted as an extension of the state's ruling party.
The committee, comprised of four MPs including former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb and ex-Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, alleges that post-poll violence was rampant. TMC dismissed these allegations as a BJP orchestrated 'drama' to divert attention from its electoral losses.
The report highlighted incidents of intimidation, threats, violence, and attacks orchestrated by TMC 'goons,' especially targeting women and members of Scheduled Castes and Tribes. The BJP panel criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of prioritizing electoral victory over women's safety. They further alleged that illegal immigrants and Rohingyas have found safe haven in Bengal under TMC's regime.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- TMC
- West Bengal
- elections
- violence
- Mamata Banerjee
- Rohingyas
- police
- Scheduled Castes
- Lok Sabha
ALSO READ
Clash Over Post-Poll Violence: Suvendu Adhikari to Meet West Bengal Governor
BJP's Amit Malviya Challenges Mamata Banerjee Amid Defamation Row
Calcutta HC Questions Governor's House Arrest Amid Post-Poll Violence Controversy
West Bengal Governor Criticizes Government for Blocking Post-Poll Violence Victims
Sweden Condemns Death Sentences for Swedes in Iraq Amidst Gang Violence