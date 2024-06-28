BJP Alleges Election Misconduct and Violence Under TMC in West Bengal

A BJP panel has made serious allegations against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, claiming that free and fair elections in West Bengal were compromised. According to the report submitted to BJP president J P Nadda, the police acted as an extension of the state's ruling party.

The committee, comprised of four MPs including former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb and ex-Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, alleges that post-poll violence was rampant. TMC dismissed these allegations as a BJP orchestrated 'drama' to divert attention from its electoral losses.

The report highlighted incidents of intimidation, threats, violence, and attacks orchestrated by TMC 'goons,' especially targeting women and members of Scheduled Castes and Tribes. The BJP panel criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of prioritizing electoral victory over women's safety. They further alleged that illegal immigrants and Rohingyas have found safe haven in Bengal under TMC's regime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)