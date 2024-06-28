India and Russia Gear Up for Next Bilateral Summit

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday that preparations for the forthcoming India-Russia summit are underway. This will be the 22nd bilateral summit between the two nations.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the strong tradition of these summits, noting that 21 meetings have been held so far. Jaiswal assured that exact dates will be disclosed soon.

Kremlin official Yuri Ushakov confirmed active preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia, stressing that the visit 'will take place,' although no specific dates have been agreed upon yet.

