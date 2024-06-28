Left Menu

Congress Aims for Total Victory in Faridabad Assembly Elections: Hooda

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda announced Congress's goal to win every constituency in Faridabad during the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. At a party workers' conference, he highlighted past achievements under Congress and criticized BJP's governance. Prominent party leaders called for sustained efforts to secure a comprehensive victory.

Updated: 28-06-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 22:59 IST
In the lead-up to the Haryana Assembly elections later this year, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda emphasized that Congress will be targeting a sweeping victory in all Faridabad constituencies.

Praising Congress workers for their resilience in the Lok Sabha elections, Hooda asserted the party's commitment to creating a 'safe Faridabad, safe Haryana, and developed Haryana.' He addressed party members during a conference in Faridabad, which was attended by senior leaders such as Udai Bhan and Aftab Ahmed.

Hooda criticized the ruling BJP for the deprivation of basic amenities in Faridabad, contrasting it with the developments achieved during Congress's tenure, including infrastructure and essential services. Additionally, he promised the reinstatement of the old pension scheme and various public welfare measures if Congress returns to power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

