"BJP has no plans to discuss NEET," claims Congress' Manickam Tagore

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday slammed the BJP over the NEET issue and claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not ready to discuss the issue in Parliament as Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is not coming to Parliament. The opposition continued its strident pitch on the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, with the Congress and other parties demanding a discussion on the floor of the House.

"Rahul Gandhi raised the NEET issue. Who switched off his mic?... It is BJP's plan to not discuss NEET, NTA's failure as an institution. The Education Minister is not coming to the parliament. They are not ready to discuss the issue in parliament...We will continue to raise the issue," said Manickam Tagore. Union Minister Chirag Paswan said that the opposition's intention is to create ruckus in the house.

"In the motion of thanks, every MP has the right to decide which issue he wants to raise...The government is very serious about the NEET issue. What did they get (opposition) by halting the proceedings of the house ? Their only intention is to create ruckus in the house," Paswan said. RJD MP Manoj Jha said that the exam should be conducted again.

"The ministers giving it a 'clean chit', where are they? What are they doing?.. The exam should be conducted again. The NTA should also be abolished," Manoj Jha said. Congress MP Manickam Tagore alleged that Rahul Gandhi's mic was switched off when he raised the NEET issue in Parliament.

"Rahul Gandhi raised the NEET issue. Who switched off his mic? It is the BJP's plan to have no discussion on NEET, the NTA's failure as an institution. The Education Minister is not coming to parliament. They are not ready to discuss the issue in Parliament. We will continue to raise the issue," Tagore said. Punjab LoP and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said that the Central Government is playing with the future of students.

"Paper leaks never happened on such a large scale. They (Central Government) are playing with the future of students...The members of the opposition are not being allowed to speak in the parliament," the Congress leader said. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till Monday following the opposition protest demanding a debate on the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET) ahead of the discussions on President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting on Thursday.

No business was conducted in the lower House with the Opposition holding strong on its demand for a discussion on NEET. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)