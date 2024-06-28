Biden's Debate Performance Sparks Democratic Concerns but Unites Against Trump

President Joe Biden aggressively tackled Democratic concerns on Friday following his subpar debate performance against former President Donald Trump. The debate highlighted Biden's age and raised doubts even within his own party about his readiness to lead for another term.

Despite criticism, Democratic leaders urged unity, focusing on countering Trump's narrative and attacks. Biden, acknowledging his debate shortcomings during a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, stressed his leadership capabilities, promising to defend democracy against Trump's 'lies' and 'campaign of revenge and retribution.'

While Biden's performance fueled anxiety, especially amidst influential donors and campaign staff, efforts to replace him were not formally organized. The campaign highlighted Biden's fundraising success and aimed to shift voter focus to Trump's controversial stances and threats to democracy.

