Five Soldiers Feared Drowned as T-72 Tank Sinks in Ladakh River

In a tragic turn of events, five soldiers of the Army are feared drowned after their T-72 tank was swept away by flash floods while crossing a river near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Nyoma-Chushul area in Ladakh on early Saturday morning.

According to officials, the incident took place near Mandir Morh, approximately 148 kilometers from Ladakh town, during a late-night exercise at around 1 am.

The T-72 tank, carrying five soldiers, sank rapidly amidst the flash floods. A rescue operation has been promptly launched, and further details are eagerly awaited as the situation unfolds.

