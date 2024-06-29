Five Soldiers Feared Drowned as T-72 Tank Sinks in Ladakh River
Five soldiers in a T-72 tank are feared drowned after being swept away by flash floods while crossing a river near the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. The incident happened near Mandir Morh during a military exercise. A rescue operation is underway.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, five soldiers of the Army are feared drowned after their T-72 tank was swept away by flash floods while crossing a river near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Nyoma-Chushul area in Ladakh on early Saturday morning.
According to officials, the incident took place near Mandir Morh, approximately 148 kilometers from Ladakh town, during a late-night exercise at around 1 am.
The T-72 tank, carrying five soldiers, sank rapidly amidst the flash floods. A rescue operation has been promptly launched, and further details are eagerly awaited as the situation unfolds.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Army
- LAC
- Ladakh
- Nyoma-Chushul
- flood
- tank
- rescue operation
- flash floods
- T-72
- soldiers
ALSO READ
Police Seize Two Tankers Stealing Water Amid Delhi Crisis
Tripura: NIRD carries out resource mapping surveys in flood prone areas to mitigate economic impact
Devastating Himalayan Floods and Landslides Trap Tourists, Claim Lives
Flood Crisis in West Bengal: Rising Waters of Teesta River Trigger Alarms
Manipur Government Provides Immediate Relief to Flood-Affected Families