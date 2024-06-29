Left Menu

Five Soldiers Feared Drowned as T-72 Tank Sinks in Ladakh River

Five soldiers in a T-72 tank are feared drowned after being swept away by flash floods while crossing a river near the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. The incident happened near Mandir Morh during a military exercise. A rescue operation is underway.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 29-06-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 11:07 IST
Five Soldiers Feared Drowned as T-72 Tank Sinks in Ladakh River
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, five soldiers of the Army are feared drowned after their T-72 tank was swept away by flash floods while crossing a river near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Nyoma-Chushul area in Ladakh on early Saturday morning.

According to officials, the incident took place near Mandir Morh, approximately 148 kilometers from Ladakh town, during a late-night exercise at around 1 am.

The T-72 tank, carrying five soldiers, sank rapidly amidst the flash floods. A rescue operation has been promptly launched, and further details are eagerly awaited as the situation unfolds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Electrifying Serbia: The Path to a Cleaner, Greener Future

Sobering Realities: Addressing the Global Health Impact of Alcohol and Drugs

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024