Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Confident in Trilogy: Maha Vikas Aghadi's Ambitious Poll Strategy

Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), expressed confidence in the success of all three candidates fielded by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in the upcoming Maharashtra legislative council elections. Despite the opposition's current strength possibly only securing two wins, Thackeray assured victory for all three nominees.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-07-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 16:22 IST
Uddhav Thackeray Confident in Trilogy: Maha Vikas Aghadi's Ambitious Poll Strategy
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

In a confident assertion, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray declared that the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would not have fielded a third candidate for the Maharashtra legislative council elections unless they were sure of victory.

Addressing reporters, Thackeray reassured that all three MVA candidates would emerge triumphant. The biennial elections for 11 seats in the state's Upper House are slated for July 12, with the term of current members ending on July 27.

Following a strategic meeting with MVA leaders, Thackeray detailed that the opposition bloc, encompassing Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP), fielded Pradnya Satav, Jayant Patil, and Milind Narvekar. Despite their current legislative strength indicating potential victory for only two candidates, Thackeray stood firm on securing wins for all three nominees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024