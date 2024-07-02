Uddhav Thackeray Confident in Trilogy: Maha Vikas Aghadi's Ambitious Poll Strategy
Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), expressed confidence in the success of all three candidates fielded by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in the upcoming Maharashtra legislative council elections. Despite the opposition's current strength possibly only securing two wins, Thackeray assured victory for all three nominees.
In a confident assertion, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray declared that the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would not have fielded a third candidate for the Maharashtra legislative council elections unless they were sure of victory.
Addressing reporters, Thackeray reassured that all three MVA candidates would emerge triumphant. The biennial elections for 11 seats in the state's Upper House are slated for July 12, with the term of current members ending on July 27.
Following a strategic meeting with MVA leaders, Thackeray detailed that the opposition bloc, encompassing Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP), fielded Pradnya Satav, Jayant Patil, and Milind Narvekar. Despite their current legislative strength indicating potential victory for only two candidates, Thackeray stood firm on securing wins for all three nominees.
