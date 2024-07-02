Fiery Exchanges Erupt as MPs Spar Over Constitutional Integrity and Regional Issues

In a heated parliamentary debate on Tuesday, BJP MP Dilip Saikia dismissed the Opposition's allegations of constitutional threats and demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi for past comments and the Emergency. Saikia also criticized Gandhi for his criticism of Indian culture and Hinduism.

Saikia highlighted BJP's infrastructural achievements, especially in Manipur and the Northeast. He dismissed claims of constitutional and law and order threats as baseless.

Opposition members, including Samajwadi Party MP Laalji Verma and Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur, targeted the BJP government, voicing discontent over unfulfilled promises and pressing regional issues. Concerns about unemployment, inflation, and regional trade were prominently discussed.

