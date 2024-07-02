Fiery Exchanges Erupt as MPs Spar Over Constitutional Integrity and Regional Issues
BJP MP Dilip Saikia refuted Opposition claims of threats to the Constitution and called for an apology from Rahul Gandhi for past events. The debate saw diverse points on issues like cultural criticism, regional connectivity, and agricultural concerns. Opposition leaders criticized unfulfilled promises and highlighted regional grievances.
- Country:
- India
In a heated parliamentary debate on Tuesday, BJP MP Dilip Saikia dismissed the Opposition's allegations of constitutional threats and demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi for past comments and the Emergency. Saikia also criticized Gandhi for his criticism of Indian culture and Hinduism.
Saikia highlighted BJP's infrastructural achievements, especially in Manipur and the Northeast. He dismissed claims of constitutional and law and order threats as baseless.
Opposition members, including Samajwadi Party MP Laalji Verma and Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur, targeted the BJP government, voicing discontent over unfulfilled promises and pressing regional issues. Concerns about unemployment, inflation, and regional trade were prominently discussed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Like toaster...": Rajeev Chandrasekhar responds to Elon Musk, says EVMs have no connectivity with internet; can't be hacked
Pilgrims Brave Intense Heat to Complete Hajj Rituals Amidst Regional Conflict
PoGB: Darel Valley cut off after flash floods damage road connectivity
BRO restores connectivity in North Sikkim after landslides, 50 stranded tourists evacuated from Chungthang
Jaishankar calls on Sri Lanka PM, expresses confidence in development, connectivity initiatives