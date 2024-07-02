Left Menu

SP MP Questions Neglect of Ayodhya in President's Address

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad criticized the lack of mention of Ayodhya in the president's parliamentary address. He highlighted the city's poor sanitation and unresolved compensation issues for land acquired for the new airport. Prasad expressed disappointment during his maiden speech in the Lok Sabha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 18:31 IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Awadhesh Prasad from Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, voiced his dismay on Tuesday over the omission of Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, from the president's address to a joint session of Parliament.

In his debut speech in the Lok Sabha, Prasad lamented that the streets of Ayodhya are littered with filth, making it difficult for people to access the newly constructed Ram temple.

"I was very surprised to see that in the 29-page speech of the president, there was no mention of Ayodhya, no mention of the birthplace of Lord Ram," Prasad stated during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address. He further expressed regret over the unresolved compensation for the poor whose land was acquired to build an airport in Ayodhya.

