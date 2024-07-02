Tragic Stampede in Uttar Pradesh: Leaders Mourn, Call for Action
The chiefs of the SP and BSP, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, have expressed deep grief over the deaths during a stampede at a religious congregation in Hathras district. Over 50 people died, and several others were injured. Both leaders have called for immediate medical care for the injured and an investigation into the incident.
The chiefs of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, respectively, have voiced their profound sorrow over the tragic stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district during a religious congregation. The unfortunate incident claimed over 50 lives and left many others injured.
SP president Akhilesh Yadav has urgently called for the best possible medical facilities for the injured, urging immediate action. The party's chief spokesperson, Rajendra Chaudhary, conveyed this in an official statement.
Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati, in a post on X, expressed her sadness over the incident and called for a thorough investigation and appropriate action. She also emphasized the necessity of financial assistance for the victim's families.
