Modi Government Constitutes Key Cabinet Committees

In a significant administrative shuffle, the Modi government on Wednesday established various cabinet committees, extending its influence across the nation's highest decision-making tiers covering security, economic, and political affairs.

An official notification states that the Cabinet Committee on Security includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top ministers such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Further, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs features prominent names including the Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Home Minister, and several key ministers like Nitin Gadkari, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy among others.

