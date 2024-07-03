Tunisia's Tense Path to Election: Is Saied Eyeing Another Term?
Tunisia's President Kais Saied has scheduled the next presidential election for October without confirming his candidacy for a second term. The nation faces economic crisis and shifts towards authoritarianism. Saied’s tenure has seen democratic reversals, consolidation of power, and jailing of critics who decry his governance.
Tunisia's President Kais Saied has announced the next presidential election for October, as the North African country grapples with economic turmoil and increased authoritarianism.
Saied, who ran in 2019 on a populist platform, has reversed some democratic gains and tightened his grip on power, raising speculation about a second term bid.
Critics argue his actions, including dissolving parliament and jailing opponents, undermine Tunisia's democracy. The main opposition coalition is calling for judicial independence and fair elections.
