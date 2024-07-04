Kirodi Lal Meena Resigns Following BJP's Electoral Setback in Rajasthan

Kirodi Lal Meena, a prominent minister in the Rajasthan government, has stepped down following the BJP's disappointing performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

During his campaign, Meena pledged to resign from his ministerial post if the BJP lost the seven critical seats he was responsible for in eastern Rajasthan. Despite his fervent efforts, the party failed to secure key constituencies, including Meena's own Dausa seat.

In a statement to a news channel, Meena highlighted his adherence to his promise, emphasizing there was no resentment behind his decision. He had informed the Chief Minister of his resignation, which was respected but not accepted. This move reflects Meena's unwavering commitment to his word and his sense of moral duty.

