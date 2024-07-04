India Urges Global Isolation of Terror-Harboring Nations at SCO Summit

India issued a strong call on Thursday for the international community to isolate and expose nations that harbor terrorists and provide safe havens, emphasizing that unchecked terrorism could become a significant threat to regional and global peace. This message came during the SCO Council of Heads of State Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Delivering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted that terrorism in any form cannot be justified or condoned. Emphasizing the original anti-terrorism goal of the SCO, he noted, "Many of us have had our experiences, often originating beyond our borders. Let us be clear that if left unchecked, it can become a major threat to regional and global peace."

The summit was attended by key leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Jaishankar underscored the need for decisive responses to cross-border terrorism, citing Pakistan and China's actions at the UN. He also highlighted the importance of countering terrorism financing and radicalization, noting the SCO's potential to foster collaboration and prosperity under the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' — 'The World is One Family.'

