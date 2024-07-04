Vasant More Joins Shiv Sena (UBT), Boosts Party Prospects in Pune
Former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Vasant More, who contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Pune on a Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi ticket, has joined Shiv Sena (UBT). He was welcomed by Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut. More's entry is expected to strengthen Shiv Sena (UBT)'s position in Pune.
In a significant political move, former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Vasant More, who previously contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Pune on a Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi ticket, has officially joined Shiv Sena (UBT).
More was ceremoniously welcomed into the party by its chief, Uddhav Thackeray, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut. Earlier in the day, Raut announced More's decision to join Shiv Sena (UBT).
In the 2024 elections, More secured 32,012 votes, losing his deposit. The seat was won by BJP's Murlidhar Mohol, later appointed Union minister. More's alignment with Shiv Sena (UBT) is anticipated to enhance the party's prospects in Pune, the second-largest city in Maharashtra.
