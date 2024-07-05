Left Menu

Putin and Orban Discuss Ukrainian Peace Proposals Amid EU Presidency

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban discussed peace proposals to end the Ukrainian conflict. Putin was open to hearing Orban's views and those of other European partners. The meeting occurred as Hungary holds the EU's rotating presidency.

Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in discussions with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday to explore the 'nuances' of peace proposals aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The meeting, held in the Kremlin, provided an opportunity for Putin to hear Orban's stance on the issue and gain insights into the perspectives of other European leaders.

Putin emphasized the importance of bilateral relations amidst the challenging political climate and highlighted the urgency of addressing the Ukrainian crisis. He noted that Hungary's current position as the holder of the European Union's rotating presidency could play a significant role in shaping diplomatic efforts.

During the conversation, Putin reiterated Russia's conditions for ending the war, including Kyiv's renouncement of NATO ambitions and the cession of four regions claimed by Moscow. These demands had previously been rejected by Ukraine as equivalent to surrender. The dialogue aimed at seeking common ground despite these contentious positions.

