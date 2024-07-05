Keir Starmer's Historic Victory: A New Era for Britain

In an unprecedented political shift, Keir Starmer was formally appointed as Britain's new prime minister following an audience with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Friday. Hours after clinching a landslide general election victory, Starmer, accompanied by his wife Victoria Starmer, marked a historic moment for the Labour Party.

The 61-year-old leader steered Labour to gain over 200 seats, triumphing over the Conservative Party in what is described as the worst defeat in their history. Rishi Sunak, the outgoing prime minister, tendered his resignation after meeting the monarch, paving the way for Starmer's promise of 'national renewal.'

During his victory speech in London, Starmer reflected on the mandate's gravity, pledging to renew the ideas binding the nation. 'Change begins now,' he stated, committing to give everyone a fair chance to succeed, reinforcing the nation's respect for their contributions.