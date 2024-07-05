Bihar Political Showdown: NDA and RJD Rev Up for 2024 Assembly Elections

Bihar's political landscape heated up on Friday as the ruling NDA and principal opposition RJD made competing claims of victory ahead of the 2024 state assembly polls. At simultaneous functions in Patna, BJP leaders pledged support for JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, while RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the ruling coalition and predicted an RJD-led government.

In a show of unity, BJP and its allies at the NDA function vowed to help Nitish Kumar secure another term. State BJP president Samrat Choudhary expressed hope that the coalition would surpass its 2010 record of 200 seats. Meanwhile, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav asserted that the public is fed up with the NDA and hinted at early polls. Yadav emphasized RJD's improved standing since the 2020 elections and claimed the party is better positioned to win.

Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh stressed the coalition needs to be aggressive against the opposition's allegations. Conversely, Yadav accused the NDA government of inefficiency and failure, pointing to issues like collapsing bridges. The political stakes are high as both sides gear up for a fiercely contested election, with Yadav announcing a state-wide tour to mobilize support.